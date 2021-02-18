MDOT’s limited resources likely worsened winter storm’s impact on central Mississippi

“We’ve got our crews out there doing as much as we can possibly do, limited just by the number of people that can be on the roads at any given time out there doing everything we possibly can to make sure that we open those roads, keep that traffic flowing,” Smith said. “And unfortunately Mother Nature is just working against us very hard. You know, It’s an uphill battle. And it’s snowing both ways, but we’re doing what we can to combat it.”