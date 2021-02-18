DONATE NOW: March of the Mayors Food Drive targets 8 coast cities

DONATE NOW: March of the Mayors Food Drive
By WLOX Staff | February 18, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 5:48 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Extra Table is partnering with coast mayors to collect food and help restock food pantries. But they’re going about it in a very specific way to gather some of the most commonly used items.

Each city is collecting one item, for instance Waveland is taking donations of rice, while Gulfport concentrates on bringing in peanut butter.

Donations will be collected for one month, starting Friday, February 12th until Friday, March 12th. A final outdoor box packing will take place Friday, March 12th at noon at the Lyman Community Center. Extra Table will then divide the number of boxes packed by participating cities giving equal amounts of food to each of Extra Table’s coastal pantry partners. Pantries will then be able to distribute the boxes packed with healthy shelf-stable food to their clients.

Currently, Extra Table has established partnerships with Extend a Hand of Gulfport, Loaves & Fishes of Biloxi, Long Beach Food Pantry of Long Beach, The Lord is My Help of Ocean Springs, Catholic Charities of Waveland, Our Mother of Mercy Church Food Pantry of Pass Christian, and the Hancock County Food Pantry of Bay St. Louis.

See the chart below for each city’s food item and drop-off points.

City Food Item Drop-Off Locations
Bay St. Louis Dried Beans City Hall
Diamondhead Canned Soup City Hall
Waveland Rice (1lb bags) City Hall, Central Fire Station
Pass Christian Corn (15oz cans) City Hall, Pass Christian High School, Pass Christian K-8, Fire Station 1-Second St, Fire Station 2-North St, Walmart
Long Beach Green Beans (15oz cans) City Hall
Gulfport Peanut Butter (16oz jars) All Gulfport Fire Stations
Biloxi Canned Tuna City Hall, Donal Snyder Center, Lopez Quave Public Safety Center, Fire Stations 1-10
Ocean Springs Canned Fruit (15oz cans) City Hall, Fire Station at 1226 Bienville Blvd., Parks & Rec - 400 Alice Street
The March of the Mayors is a 4-week-long event driven by donations of specific food items that will benefit Extra Table's eight partner pantries across the Gulf Coast.
The March of the Mayors is a 4-week-long event driven by donations of specific food items that will benefit Extra Table's eight partner pantries across the Gulf Coast. (Source: Extra Table)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.