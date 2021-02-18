DONATE NOW: March of the Mayors Food Drive targets 8 coast cities

Donations will be collected for one month, starting Friday, February 12th until Friday, March 12th. A final outdoor box packing will take place Friday, March 12th at noon at the Lyman Community Center. Extra Table will then divide the number of boxes packed by participating cities giving equal amounts of food to each of Extra Table’s coastal pantry partners. Pantries will then be able to distribute the boxes packed with healthy shelf-stable food to their clients.