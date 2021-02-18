DONATE NOW: March of the Mayors Food Drive targets 8 coast cities

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Extra Table is partnering with coast mayors to collect food and help restock food pantries. But they’re going about it in a very specific way to gather some of the most commonly used items.
Each city is collecting one item, for instance Waveland is taking donations of rice, while Gulfport concentrates on bringing in peanut butter.
Donations will be collected for one month, starting Friday, February 12th until Friday, March 12th. A final outdoor box packing will take place Friday, March 12th at noon at the Lyman Community Center. Extra Table will then divide the number of boxes packed by participating cities giving equal amounts of food to each of Extra Table’s coastal pantry partners. Pantries will then be able to distribute the boxes packed with healthy shelf-stable food to their clients.
Currently, Extra Table has established partnerships with Extend a Hand of Gulfport, Loaves & Fishes of Biloxi, Long Beach Food Pantry of Long Beach, The Lord is My Help of Ocean Springs, Catholic Charities of Waveland, Our Mother of Mercy Church Food Pantry of Pass Christian, and the Hancock County Food Pantry of Bay St. Louis.
See the chart below for each city’s food item and drop-off points.
