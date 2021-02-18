Chilly & breezy. Drier pattern ahead.

After a few rain showers early this morning, the rest of Thursday should dry up as high pressure gradually moves in from the west. Today’s high temperatures will range from the chilly mid 40s to the cool lower 50s along with breezy north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be breezy and dry with cold overnight lows ranging from the mid 20s to the lower 30s. Tomorrow looks dry as well with chilly high temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the lower 50s. Winds finally relax by Saturday with high pressure still keeping us dry. A warmer pattern begins Saturday with cool highs in the mid to upper 50s. We may even see the return of mild 60s Sunday into next week. Other than possibly a few spotty showers Sunday night into Monday, a dry stretch of rain-free days is expected through the middle of next week.