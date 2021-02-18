Can your plants survive the snow, ice and record low temperatures?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Record freezing temperatures combined with the snow and ice and are taking their toll on some plants. With temperatures in the teens and below freezing for several days, some plants have taken a beating.
Plant experts share what you can expect.
Horticulturist Felder Rushing says despite below freezing temperatures, many varieties of plants will survive. Aside from bringing them indoors, plant lovers will have to wait and see what can endure the extreme cold.
According to the 40-year expert, covering plants does little to protect them when temperatures drop below 20 degrees. But you can test the heartiness of some plants.
“If you’re not sure about a plant, if you’ll scratch the bark of it, if it’s bright green under there then it’s still alive and it can come back,” said Rushing. “If the bark is split like with azaleas, the plant’s gonna leaf out in the spring, but it could still die.”
Purple pansies left outdoors were in bloom in his yard. Where they laid they left purple coloring in the snow. They are expected to recover.
Lilies covered in snow wilted but are also expected to survive. A cluster of camelias were in bloom for about a month but were destroyed by ice that encased them. Most shrubs Rushing says should bloom again.
Crops, according to experts, won’t see significant damage. Extension and Research professor Dr. Eric Stafne with Mississippi State University Extension said a lot of fruit plants like pecans have not bloomed.
An issue is ice on trees that could break the branches.
The fruit specialist said some blueberries and plums have started to flower in south Mississippi and may be destroyed by the extreme weather conditions.
If the blueberry buds are closed, Stafne said they are probably fine unless there are prolonged temperatures below 10 degrees.
