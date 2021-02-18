Businesses in downtown Wiggins return after gas leak forces many to evacuate

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Employees that work in downtown Wiggins are now able to return to their businesses after a gas leak forced an evacuation Thursday morning.
Evacuations were ordered for all businesses located between First and Second Streets from East Hatten Avenue to East Cavers Avenue. Shortly after 12 p.m., Wiggins Fire Chief Jody Hatten said the businesses were given the all-clear to return.
According to the fire chief, business owners began smelling gas shortly after opening around 8 a.m. Thursday. Centerpoint Energy was notified and, once on the scene, found gas in the sewer lines of the business district.
Included in the businesses that had to evacuate were an adult daycare with six people inside, at least one restaurant, several government building, and several private businesses.
Hatten said the evacuation was ordered as a precaution because, at the time, they were not sure where the leak was coming from or what was causing it. However, they quickly found the leak on College Avenue behind City Hall.
The gas was coming out so fast, you could see it coming up in the dirt, said Hatten.
Now, the fire department and CenterPoint workers are going to each building with gas detectors to make sure there is no gas built up just to double check, said the fire chief.
“We haven’t found out how the line leaked,” said Hatten. “We’re not sure if it is connected to the cold or to utility work in the area. The exact cause is still to be determined.”
