Body of woman found in Harrison County identified

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The body of a woman found last week in Saucier has been identified.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Thursday that the woman is 33-year-old Andrea Fern Porch of Roanoke Rapids, N.C. Porch’s body was discovered on Feb. 8, 2021, in the woods off a forestry road near Airy Tower and the Bigfoot horse trails.
After working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to collect and process evidence, as well as interviewing people, authorities were able to make a positive ID, said Peterson.
No cause of death has been determined and the case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-896-0678 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
