Biloxi Shuckers announce 2021 schedule

The Shuckers will play two series each, one at home and one on the road, against three of the four North Division opponents. The Chattanooga Lookouts will not match-up against the Shuckers this season. The Rocket City Trash Pandas will make their first ever trip to Biloxi from August 24 through 29, Birmingham will visit Biloxi July 6 through 11 and Tennessee will close out the season at MGM Park from September 14 through 19.