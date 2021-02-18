Authorities bomb threat made at East Central High

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a bomb threat was made at East Central High on Thursday.
According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the threat was written on the wall of a boys’ restroom at the school. Students were evacuated from the building and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was notified. Two bomb dogs went through the school but did not find anything, said the sheriff.
A few students were questioned but no one was arrested, said Ezell. Now, investigators are looking for the person responsible.
Anyone with information about this threat is asked to contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
