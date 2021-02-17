Woman pulled from burning vehicle after accident in Harrison County

By WLOX Staff | February 17, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 10:20 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after her car went up in flames on Tuesday, say authorities.

According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, the car the woman was driving left the road around 9:30 p.m., hitting a tree before flipping over into a culvert. The vehicle then went up in flames, said Pat Sullivan. It happened near the intersection of Highway 49 and Old Highway 49.

First responders with Harrison County Fire Rescue and Mississippi Highway Patrol were able to pull the woman from the burning vehicle.

She was transported by helicopter to a trauma center with serious injuries.

