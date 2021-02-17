William Carey University partners with Millsaps College

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is expanding its footprint through a partnership with Millsaps College in Jackson. William Carey Executive Vice President Dr. Ben Burnett said beginning this month, students can take advantage of two WCU graduate programs.
“We are going to start first with our Alternate Route to Certification Program because those are just two graduate courses that people have to take in order to be a licensed teacher if they already have an undergraduate degree,” Burnett said.
Burnett said he feels the second program they are working to get approved and available on Millsaps campus will be a big draw.
“Our Dyslexia Therapy Program, which is a face-to-face program in that area, because it is offered at the specialist level in addition to the master’s level,” Burnett said. “We are the only college, university, in the state that offers dyslexia therapy at the specialist level.”
Burnett said these programs are a win-win for both schools.
“The reason this is good for Millsaps, they don’t have graduate programs other than their school of business,” Burnett said.
And for Carey, Millsaps’ campus will offer face-to-face classes for students who can’t drive to Hattiesburg. Burnett said this relationship with Millsaps is just starting and more William Carey University graduate programs will be offered at Millsaps.
Burnett said Provost of Millsaps Dr. Keith Dunn was a big help in making these programs available. If you would like to register for these graduate programs, you can go to William Carey’s website or email Burnett at bburnett@wmcarey.edu.
