West Harrison High coach out of a job on eve of playoffs

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - West Harrison High’s head basketball coach is out of a job just days before the team is slated to play in a playoff game.
Tommy Searight is no longer employed at the school, said district officials on Wednesday.
The former coach leaves West Harrison High just days before the Hurricanes play a Class 6A playoff game against Oak Grove, which is scheduled for this Friday.
“Mr. Searight no longer works for HCSD as of Saturday, February 13,” said Harrison County School District Superintendent Roy Gill. “Details are personnel issues at this time.”
When asked if Searight resigned, Gill said, “Details are still under investigation. He no longer works for the district.”
Searight has officially been the head basketball coach at West Harrison High since the end of the school year in 2017 after serving as the interim head coach. Before that, he was an assistant coach at the school for several years.
