Wednesday’s Forecast

It’s another very cold morning with temperatures as cold as the 20s and wind chill dropping into the 10s at times. After a mostly dry Tuesday, it looks like Ash Wednesday will be wet at times. You’ll likely need your umbrella but maybe not all day. Today expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly after noon. Highs in the 50s with breezy northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. Scattered thunderstorms overnight with lows in the 40s. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Tomorrow, scattered showers remain possible, mainly before noon with highs in the 50s. A drier pattern expected Friday into the weekend. We’ll finally see 60s again starting Sunday.