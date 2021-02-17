Utility companies request customers to conserve energy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -You’ve likely received texts, calls or emails asking you to cut back on energy use. Experts say those simple steps could mean avoiding a major blackout.
Cut off the lights, unplug appliances you aren’t using, wait to run the next load of laundry, and yes...even though it’s cold outside...bump that thermostat down
“It’s not fun to have your house temperature at 68° or so, but it’s a whole lot better than not having any power at all,” explained Entergy Mississippi Senior Lead Communications Specialist.
Entergy Mississippi and other power companies say the demand is maxing out not just because of the magnolia state’s record cold but similar freezing across other states in the inter-connection power grid.
“We saw in the state of Texas, for instance, they had rolling blackouts to conserve energy to keep the system from collapsing, to be honest with you,” said Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. “Here we’ve not had that type of issue.”
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley says that’s for two reasons, preparations ahead of the weather by utility companies and customers heeding the advice to conserve.
Maybe you’ve wondered why your gas company is making a similar setup as the electric company, here’s why.
“In Mississippi, especially, most of the electricity generated in our state is generated by burning natural gas,” described Atmos Energy spokesperson Robert Lesley. “So it actually helps the electricity as well effects will just monitor their natural gas usage”
Atmos Energy recommends turning the water heater down to 120 degrees, reducing showers, and avoiding baths. They also say it’s not safe to use your gas stove as another form of heat.
