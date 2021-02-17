Singing River Health System now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Friday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System has received a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines and is now scheduling these for first-dose appointments.
The vaccinations will be given Friday, February 19 at SRHS’s Gulfport facility.
The appointments are only open to people 65 years old and above or to people with the pre-existing conditions that allow them to get vaccinated.
Qualifying health conditions include:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but less than 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or higher)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Diabetes
- Or other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider
To make an appointment, call the SRHS COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 228-809-5555.
