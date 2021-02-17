Scott Walker could be headed back to jail after courtroom cursing

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Scott Walker will find out Wednesday if he’s really going back to jail.
It’s the latest legal battle involving Walker and his parents Bill and Sharon Walker.
Walker was in a Jackson County Chancery courtroom Tuesday with his parents for a conservatorship hearing.
At some point in the courtroom, Walker admits he used the lord’s name in vain. When the judge heard about that, he told Walker he would send him to jail for 30 days if the sheriff allows him.
The father and son each served time in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges related to corruption at the Department of Marine Resources when Bill Walker was the director of the agency.
Last fall, Bill Walker almost landed back in prison after missing restitution payments to the government.
At that time, a federal judge stripped Scott Walker of control of his parents’ spending, which included buying expensive cars, trips and dining instead of paying back the government. Conservators are now overseeing the Walkers’ finances.
WLOX News talked with Scott Walker, who said, “I certainly didn’t do anything to deserve one night in jail much less 30 nights in jail.”
Tuesday’s court appearance was supposed to focus on legal entanglements involving his parents’ finances.
Walker said he was summoned to attend the hearing to be put on the stand and answer some financial questions.
“I was advocating for my parents,” Walker said.
He told WLOX News the initial conversations on the stand were “over $1,700 worth of receipts.”
During a break, while the judge was out of the courtroom, Walker said he made a statement that used the lord’s name in vain. Walker said when that got back to Judge Neil Harris, jail time was mentioned.
Harris ordered Walker back to court Wednesday morning.
