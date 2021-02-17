President Biden offers support to governors of seven states impacted by severe winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden is giving his support to governors of states impacted by severe winter weather, including Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.
In a phone call Tuesday with the governors from seven states, the President relayed to them that he understands the severity of the conditions and that he and the First Lady are praying for swift recovery.
President Biden also reiterated his administration is prepared to assist and stands ready to respond to requests for federal assistance.
That includes deploying any additional federal emergency resources available to assist residents in getting through this historic storm.
Biden also expressed gratitude for road workers, highway patrol officers and first responders.
