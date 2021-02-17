PRCC, MGCCC re-schedule games due to weather

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Bad winter weather has forced both Pearl River and Mississippi Gulf Coast to re-schedule match-ups this week.
The Wildcats’ basketball games against Southwest originally scheduled for Monday will now be played on Friday, while the baseball double-header set for Wednesday against Jones will be moved to a later date yet to be determined.
For Gulf Coast, the men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday against Hinds will be moved to a later date, as will a baseball double-header that was originally scheduled for Thursday. No make-up dates have been announced at this time.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.