Police looking for suspect accused of several vehicle burglaries in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person suspected of several vehicle burglaries.
Police say the burglaries occurred near Fleetwood Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, between 5:28 a.m. and 6:16 a.m.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
