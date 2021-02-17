NAR study finds Black home buyers more than twice as likely to be rejected for mortgage loans

Regarding home affordability nationwide, 43% of Black households can afford to buy the typical home compared to 63% of white households, 71% of Asian households and 54% of Hispanic households, according to the study. Wide variances in affordability exist by state. For example, more than 60% of Black households can afford to buy a home in Alaska, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Vermont. However, less than a third of Black households can afford to purchase a home in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington state, Wyoming and the District of Columbia. There are only four states where less than half of white households can afford to buy a home: California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington state. More than half of Asian households can afford to purchase a home in all but six states – California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming – and the District of Columbia.