Lineup announced for 2021 Crawfish Music Festival
The 2021 Crawfish Music Festival will be held at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum April 14th - 18th, 2021. (Source: Mississippi Coast Coliseum)
By WLOX Staff | February 17, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 11:21 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum have announced the concert lineup for this year’s 28th Annual Crawfish Music Festival, scheduled to take place April 14-18, 2021.

Coast Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell announced the lineup Wednesday morning on the Jourdan and Matthew podcast.

April 16:

Cole Jones from Hurley

Frank Foster

Riley Green

April 17:

Niko Moon

Hardy

April 18:

Blackberry Smoke

The Crawfish Cook-Off competition will take place Saturday, April 17, and it’s just $50 to enter you and your team in the competition for Best Crawfish Boiler and Peoples Choice. Winners receive cash prizes and outrageous trophies. The 1st place winner in the Judges’ Category gets $1,200, and 2nd place gets $800, while the Peoples’ Choice winner will walk away with $1,000.

Fore more information on how to enter, visit https://www.mscoastcoliseum.com/p/crawfishmusicfestival/cookoff2020

You can watch the full announcement on the concert lineup below:

