Lineup announced for 2021 Crawfish Music Festival

The Crawfish Cook-Off competition will take place Saturday, April 17, and it’s just $50 to enter you and your team in the competition for Best Crawfish Boiler and Peoples Choice. Winners receive cash prizes and outrageous trophies. The 1st place winner in the Judges’ Category gets $1,200, and 2nd place gets $800, while the Peoples’ Choice winner will walk away with $1,000.