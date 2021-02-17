‘He saved my life:’ Coast woman undergoes brain surgery while awake

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine being on the operating table awake and alert as doctors perform surgery on your brain.
It’s not just something you’ll see on TV, but it’s an actual surgery known as awake craniotomy.
Only a handful of hospitals across the country, including Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, specialize in awake brain surgery.
For Kaitlin Grelle, the rare and delicate operation saved her life.
She treasures every second, even simple moments like walks on the beach with her husband.
These are the moments she doesn’t take for granted after a seizure caused her life to come to an abrupt halt last July.
“I had no idea. I couldn’t remember for a little bit, and then my husband took me to the hospital,” she said.
It was a scary experience for the 23-year-old.
“It was the last day of summer, and it just like, everything went wrong, and I was like oh my gosh, and it just happened so fast,” Grelle said.
Doctors discovered a vascular malformation on Grelle’s brain.
“You see this kind of a Y, like a little snowman here in the center of the brain. This is the malformation,” said Dr. Miguel Melgar.
Melgar, a neurosurgeon at Memorial Hospital, said because of where the malformation was, the best option to remove it was an unconventional procedure.
Grelle needed to be awake during surgery.
“It’s like trying to core an apple. In order to take the core, you need to go through the apple, and so, therefore, we can injure her, damage her brain in order to get to the center of the brain, but we know pathways, how to get there, by mapping and doing awake craniotomy,” he said.
During part of the surgery, Grelle was alert, talking and moving, which let Dr. Melgar know if he was safely performing the operation as he worked around parts of the brain that control things like speech and fine motor skills.
“We have a team of neuropsychologists, and people with expertise in speech therapy, they are testing the patient as we’re doing surgery,” Melgar said. “And at the same time, we’re testing the motor power, working with the left side of the brain, constant to the patient, for example, is flexing and extending the arm and the leg. As soon as we see some abnormality we stop.”
“I asked them to move the TV screen so I could watch them in my brain while they were doing the surgery, but they were asking me about my dogs and telling me dad jokes, it was funny,” Grelle said.
Just weeks later, life is returning to normal for Grelle. She’s looking forward to restarting her career in marketing and just enjoying each day.
Melgar said she’s making good progress after the surgery.
Her brain is now healing, and her scar proudly tells the story of survival and gratitude.
“I am so happy. He saved my life. Without him, I am forever thankful for him,” Grelle said.
Patients undergoing awake brain surgery don’t feel any pain because the brain itself doesn’t have any pain receptors.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.