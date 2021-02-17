Gulfport firefighter receives minor burns in close call with flames

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport firefighter received minor burns Tuesday during a trailer fire in Orange Grove.
Gulfport’s Station 8 was first on the scene of the fire at Hidden Acres Mobile Home Park, less than a mile from their station. About a third of a trailer was in flames.
Firefighter Danny Coleman and two other firefighters were first there to battle the flames.
“I’ve fought a lot of fires, but this one was immediately in my face,” Coleman said during an interview at his station house later in the day.
“A trailer fire is one of the worse fires you can fight. It contains a lot of heat, puts off a lot of smoke,” Coleman said. “We entered the trailer to where of course it’s pitch black conditions, you can’t see anything.”
In the darkness, firefighters are trained to follow the heat.
“The heat kind of moved us to a certain area where we figured the fire was,” he said. “I opened the nozzle and immediately flames and everything flashed right in front of my face. I felt a little bit of burning.”
Despite having his head completely covered by his mask and a hood, he was burned on both ears and his left cheek.
“I’ve been doing this job for 20 years and I’ve felt a lot of heat, but it was pretty hot in that trailer this go-round,” he said.
Coleman said adrenaline kept him working, focused on the job at hand.
“Times like that are when your training and experience go into play and you get right back up and get into it,” he said.
It wasn’t until later that Coleman had time to think about what happened.
“After the fact is when you kind of think about it. Hey, you know, man that was pretty close,” he recalled.
His injuries are relatively minor, and Coleman takes them in stride. It’s part of a job that he and his fellow firefighters love, despite the danger.
“With our jobs, we never get complacent. We always say ‘hey you never know what’s going to happen when you go to work and today was an example of that.”
