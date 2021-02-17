Great Southern Club allowing non-members to help mitigate losses

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The kitchen at Great Southern Club can get pretty busy, but it’s been much busier. While the name alone suggests financial stability, the pandemic has hit the restaurant hard.
“We’ve lost probably, just in the last year, about $350,000 in revenue that we won’t ever get back,” said manager Jeff Hall.
Events are about 75% of his business, and now, to help mitigate the losses, he’s opened the doors to non-members for the first time in club history.
“Just to try to get people to come into our club and see what we have and hopefully from that, they will eventually become a new member of the club,” Hall added.
Current club members are all for it.
“You know, you have to survive nowadays,” said member Johnny Adams. “I go to New Orleans a good bit, and I’m watching them not survive because of what’s happening over there.”
Club member Pete Wilson said there are many reasons to keep Great Southern Club alive and well, the food and the view.
“There are a lot of special places to come and eat on the Gulf Coast,” said Wilson. “None more special than The Great Southern Club.”
However, the message hasn’t been getting out.
So, Center Stage in Biloxi stepped in. Why?
“Years ago, they asked to bring hors d’oeuvres on opening night for our show for our patrons,” said Center Stage board president Heather Dauzat. “And they have done so every opening night every show for many years - never asking for a thing.”
Center Stage began sending out emails to its 3,500 patrons and posted on its Facebook page promoting Great Southern Club’s offer. Early indications are that it’s working.
Dauzat said businesses even if they’re hurting need to help one another in this pandemic.
“We have to work together to get through this. It’s all uncharted,” said Dauzat. “We are not sure how it’s going to end up. Right now, during this amazingly difficult time, anything that we can do to help a fellow business - especially one that’s done so much for us - we are thrilled to do that.”
The special offering to non-members is scheduled through the end of March, but Hall said it could be extended.
