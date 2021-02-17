Gov. Reeves talks for first time since wintry storms hit state

Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures barely hovering at 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and likely slipping into the single digits by Tuesday morning. A winter storm warning continues throughout the state. (Source: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By WLBT Digital | February 17, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 5:40 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves addressed the state Wednesday afternoon for the first time since this week’s winter storms blanketed the state in snow and ice.

He thanks all the men and women working to restore power within the state. He says while the number of outages dropped drastically since its peak, they are concerned that number could rise again with more freezing temperatures expected overnight.

“Our road crews are out getting the roads safe as possible if you absolutely have to travel,” he said.

He says there has been an average of 4-5 crashes per county each day this week due to the dangerous road conditions, but says there has not been any fatalities or major medical challenges.

Update on severe winter weather as more dangerous ice heads our way:

