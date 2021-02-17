Curfew for minors in Moss Point made permanent

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The nightly curfew for minors in Moss Point is now permanent after Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
“We were extending the curfew at each meeting as we thought needed,” Alderman Wayne Lennep said. “We discussed among some of us and the mayor that it would be a good idea to go ahead and put that in our ordinance. We can always go revise that if things change.”
Officials also changed the hours of the curfew, which will now be in effect from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:01 p.m. until 6 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. This applies to anyone under the age of 18 unless traveling to and from work, coming home from a school event, or are with a parent or legal guardian.
Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said officers have issued 15 curfew violation summons and made parents come and pick up the children.
“I think the police department is doing a good job explaining that to folks,” Lennep said. “It’s not like we want to arrest anybody. We just want people to be safe and the most important thing is to educate people on what the rules are and encourage everyone to comply.”
The mayor issued the emergency order for a curfew last month after multiple incidents of violence in the city.
This latest move comes after an attempted home invasion on Jan. 24 left a 20-year-old dead and a homeowner injured. Just days before that on Jan. 19, a 15-year-old was charged with capital murder after allegedly robbing and shooting a 19-year-old. On New Year’s Eve, a 22-year-old was also killed during a robbery.
The city has been holding public forums for parents, teenagers, and community leaders to discuss ways to reduce the violence in the city.
“It’s important to for all of us to cooperate with the law and be respectful of that and understand this is a board of us joining together for the safety of the children,” Lennep said.
The permanent curfew will go into effect in 30 days.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.