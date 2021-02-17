2021 Crawfish Season: Off to a hot start on Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The supply and demand are there for crawfish as we look toward the spring, but will people be able to go out and enjoy the mudbugs despite COVID-19?
If you go to certain places, you can get crawfish anywhere from $4.99-$5.00 a pound, especially with Lent starting. A lot of people are going to be enjoying the mudbugs not only now, but all the way through the springtime.
At Yul’s Place in Biloxi, they’re also getting ready for what they said should be a pretty good season, and they’ve already started selling crawfish a few weeks ago.
“We’re excited because it gives our business a jolt that we need,” Grace said. “We’re getting ready to go into Lent and we’re really looking forward to this right here. The weekends, the summer, and people being able to get around their friends more and just enjoying each other. It’s just been so intense with COVID and staying socially distanced. Everybody’s wanting to do crawfish and there are some good guys out there and we all stick together and we band together and we can put a good product out here and share the wealth because it’s a big business right now. Talking to all the crawfish fisherman, they say this year will be better than last year, and last year was good.”
As you can see, when some of these COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, they’re hoping a lot of people will be enjoying crawfish on the Gulf Coast.
