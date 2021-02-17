Colorful house floats attract spectators on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At first glance, it looks like a traditional carnival truck float. It is not. But Lindsay Hellwig’s decorations might fool an untrained eye.
Hellwig decorated her deck to resemble a float as part of the Krewe of House Floats
“I don’t remember a Mardi Gras where I didn’t decorate a float or create a costume and I couldn’t have this year be any different, so the deck of my house looks exactly like a float, so I knew I had to make it look just like a truck float,” said Hellwig.
And she and her son dressed up as carnival royalty to complete the look.
Not far away on Memphis Street, David and Michelle Soliman decked out their two-story house, calling it “The End of the World.” Skeletons adorned with beads and other Mardi Gras colors filled their front yard.
“We have the “End of the World’ house float and we have a skeleton second-line going on out-front and we have a 12-foot skeleton rider,” said Michelle Soliman.
Her husband helped to decorate the house and relishes how taking part in the “Krewe of House Floats” will help others.
“You know it’s one thing to decorate and to put up a float and help celebrate carnival and the city we’re passionate about, but the real reason we got involved with House Floats is because they have a bigger mission which is to raise $100,000 for musicians, artisans and culture bearers,” said David Soliman.
On Canal Boulevard, some spectators arrived by bus to see homes decorated for carnival.
And Cindy Chava arrived on her own to check out a house in the 5900 block of that street.
“We love it. All the house floats in our neighborhood have been awesome to walk around and go see and this was the last one we haven’t come by to see in person,” said Chava.
Normally, hundreds of thousands of people pack New Orleans streets to watch parades on Fat Tuesday but due to the COVID-19 pandemic parades were canceled, so some residents decided to do house floats instead.
“Stay safe and stay warm and try to keep the spirit alive,” said Hellwig.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.