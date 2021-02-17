Chilly today. Showers and storms expected tonight.

We’re going to warm up into the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, and there could be a few passing showers early this afternoon. However, widespread showers and storms are expected tonight, mainly between 6 PM -12 AM. A low pressure system and warm front will be moving nearby later tonight. If the warm front moves far enough inland, this could give us some instability for a few strong storms. Hail and strong winds would be the main concern. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.