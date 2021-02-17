Chilly today. Showers and storms expected tonight.

We’re going to warm up into the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, and there could be a few passing showers early this afternoon. However, widespread showers and storms are expected tonight, mainly between 6 PM -12 AM. A low pressure system and warm front will be moving nearby later tonight. If the warm front moves far enough inland, this could give us some instability for a few strong storms. Hail and strong winds would be the main concern. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Most of the rain will exit by Thursday morning, and we’ll cool down into the upper 30s to low 40s in the morning. Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the low 50s. Colder air settles in by Friday. We’ll start off near freezing, and we’ll only warm up near 50 in the afternoon. Thankfully, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.
Saturday will be warmer and sunny with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll stay sunny on Sunday with highs in the 60s.
