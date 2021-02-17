Blackwater Brass keeps Mardi Gras spirit alive on Fat Tuesday

“Keeping the spirit alive is very, very important and I think the success for me will just be in knowing on the very last drumbeat, when the last horn is tooted, we went and brought a little bit of Mardi Gras to all those who really might not have had a chance to listen to a second line this year,” said the band’s trombone player Elmer “Mondo” Belmonte last month when they first announced Buskin’ the Coast.