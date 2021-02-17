Bethel Free Clinic is there for patients with no insurance

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The number of uninsured Mississippians has been on the rise since 2016.
In 2019, 13% had no health insurance compared with 8.6% three years ago.
In Biloxi, there is a place for those without insurance to go.
“This is definitely the bridge,” said Bethel Free Clinic interim director Suzanne Guice. “Because we provide the care for those who have not.”
“Most of our patients are unemployed or homeless or just down on their luck, or they’ve moved to this area and they haven’t established a job that may or may not have insurance with it,” explained volunteer registered nurse Sandra Bishop. “Many of our folks are employed in areas that are low-paying jobs and they can’t afford to pay for insurance.”
Those numbers have increased in the last year because people who had insurance through work have been laid off during the pandemic.
“They’re very frustrated. They have nowhere else to go, they have no insurance,” said Ronnie Niolet, another volunteer RN. “They can’t get into some of the local clinics that are on a sliding scale, and we see them free if they have absolutely no insurance or problems with their income.”
Bethel Free Clinic was established 16 years ago in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. After their original mission of caring for hurricane victims and volunteers came to an end, they continued with a new mission, to provide free primary medical care to uninsured adults.
Julie Kiggams, 57, of Gautier, earns too much from Social Security to qualify for Medicaid. She didn’t know that she had high blood pressure and diabetes until she came to the clinic.
“I feel great now, but it was like, had it not been for these people, I would be in a world of hurt,” she said.
The clinic is run by about 18 volunteer medical providers. They have one doctor and an assortment of nurses and nurse practitioners. Their interim director is an event planner who ran out of work in the pandemic and agreed to help at the clinic. She said she doesn’t know much about health care, but she can handle the bookkeeping and organization, and she knows good work when she sees it.
“The one thing that I see and I hear from the patients is just the kindness and the compassion in addition to an excellent quality of care,” Guice said.
“Our patients appreciate what we do for them because we care about them,” said Bishop, who has been a volunteer at the clinic for seven years.
That care extends beyond just the medicine.
“Sometimes they come back for issues that are not necessarily related to their chronic condition,” Bishop said. “But they’re having other issues going on in their life and they come back to us to seek some type of counsel or see if there’s an influence on their health.”
They have a dispensary with medication samples but do not have any narcotics in the building. They often refer people to the pharmacy at St. Vincent de Paul. The clinic also helps patients with paperwork to receive assistance with medication costs and gives them referrals to other agencies that can help them with life’s other emergencies.
“These people are great. They’re really sweet, really nice people, and they’re always helping you, anything you need,” Kiggams said.
Bethel Free Clinic operates on donations, grants and volunteers.
“This clinic operates on the kindness of others,” Guice said.
They are currently seeking additional medical volunteers to expand the number of days their clinic is open.
