Ash Wednesday services slightly different in 2021 due to COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You could call Lent a 40-day mental and spiritual retreat. Today, of course, begins the first of many days full of fasting and abstinence before Easter.
Here at Nativity BVM Cathedral in Biloxi, the traditions remain the same, but the way the ashes are dispensed is a little different thanks to COVID-19.
“The Pope and all the bishops have asked the priests to consider doing it this way where you don’t actually touch the person. You bless the ashes and then sprinkle them on the head to remind us of our mortality and our commitment to our Lenten resolutions,” said Fr. Tony Arguelles. “So it’s just that we’re not touching the person like we used to. We hope that Lent will be a time of spiritual renewal, a time of conversion. A time to get closer to God and we have a lot to think about during this past year and all that we’ve been through.”
Lent runs until Good Friday and the Easter weekend.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.