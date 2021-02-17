Ash Wednesday services slightly different in 2021 due to COVID-19

“The Pope and all the bishops have asked the priests to consider doing it this way where you don’t actually touch the person. You bless the ashes and then sprinkle them on the head to remind us of our mortality and our commitment to our Lenten resolutions,” said Fr. Tony Arguelles. “So it’s just that we’re not touching the person like we used to. We hope that Lent will be a time of spiritual renewal, a time of conversion. A time to get closer to God and we have a lot to think about during this past year and all that we’ve been through.”