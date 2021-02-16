Tuesday’s Forecast

For today, after a dangerously cold morning with temps in the 20s and 10s and wind chill as cold as 5 degrees, it should be dry and eventually sunnier day. Today’s high temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s which should allow any icy roads to thaw. Tonight, will be cold with lows ranging from the mid 20s to the lower 30s and wind chill possibly in the 10s. We’ll see less chilly weather and better rain chances for tomorrow, tomorrow night, and Thursday. Then, drier and cooler into the weekend.