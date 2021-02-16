Sunny, but cold today. Showers and storms return Wednesday night.

The clouds are clearing out today, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. However, we’ll barely get above 40 this afternoon! The wind will make it feel like the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will drop below freezing again tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.
While a few showers are possible Wednesday morning, most of the rain will hold off until the evening. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the 40s, but we’ll continue to warm up that night into the 50s thanks to a warm front. Widespread showers and storms are likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There’s a chance for a few strong to severe storms. Hail, gusty winds, and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Most of the rain will exit by midday on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Cooler air will move in Thursday night, dropping us near freezing. Friday will be sunny, but chilly with highs in the upper 40s. Saturday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll finally reach the mid 60s again by Sunday afternoon.
