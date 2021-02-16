Mardi Gras Museum serves up Carnival history for Coast visitors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The absence of Mardi Gras parades during Carnival season has been a downer for many, but on Feb. 15 some did what they could to get in some Fat Tuesday spirit without the marching bands, floats and beads.
Niko Tesvich and his family decided to spend Mardi Gras weekend on the Coast since the Big Easy’s big party was shut down thanks to COVID-19.
“Normally we’d be standing on St. Charles Avenue waiting for Rex to come by. Well, Rex would’ve already gone by so we’d be watching truck float after truck float after truck float,” Tesvich said.
Instead, his family and others used this time to check out the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum.
“It is a little odd, but you have to have a little taste of Mardi Gras. It is different, it is different circumstances, but this whole coronavirus situation, that’s what it’s been from the beginning. Things are awkward, things are weird, things are different than what we’re used to, but you make the best of it. You make the best of it with your family,” Tesvich added.
Family, friends, and some indoor history lessons at the museum for these Fat Tuesday guests.
“Of course we’re all very disappointed and a little sad, I would say, over the past few days and missing all of the things we normally do, especially the parades today,” said Anna Harris, museum executive director. “We’re here today to show people some history and demonstrate why we do what we do.”
