Hard freeze for all of South Mississippi tonight.

It’s going to be frigid tonight! Temperatures will plummet into the upper teens and low 20s. The wind chill will drop as low as 5-10! Everyone in South Mississippi will see a hard freeze tonight, so it’s very important to protect your pipes, plants, pets, and yourself from the cold. Cloud cover will gradually clear out, and we’ll stay dry. Any leftover water on roadways could refreeze and cause slick spots.
It’s going to stay cold on Mardi Gras with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. Thankfully, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be warmer with highs in the low 50s. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
