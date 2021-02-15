Hard freeze for all of South Mississippi tonight.

It’s going to be frigid tonight! Temperatures will plummet into the upper teens and low 20s. The wind chill will drop as low as 5-10! Everyone in South Mississippi will see a hard freeze tonight, so it’s very important to protect your pipes, plants, pets, and yourself from the cold. Cloud cover will gradually clear out, and we’ll stay dry. Any leftover water on roadways could refreeze and cause slick spots.