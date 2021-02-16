Cold weather shelters open, but space limited to help the homeless

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Homeless people in South Mississippi have struggled to find shelter from the cold in the last few days.
The limited number of available beds has homeless advocates worried about the people they care for.
Edward Strong and Nestol Pons stood under the Interstate 110 overpass in Biloxi to keep out of the cold rain that was falling Monday. The two homeless men said they had stayed at Loaves and Fishes Sunday night and would return there again Monday.
The facility has been pushed into service as a cold-weather shelter after the Kenny Fournier Multi-Purpose building in D’Iberville began serving as a COVID-19 testing site in D’Iberville.
“The shelter that we had in D’Iberville cannot be used because of COVID testing, so we decided to open our doors here for the cold-weather shelter,” said Leslie Ramon, executive director of Loaves and Fishes. “We open the doors at 5 o’clock usually when the temperature is below 40. Last night was the first night that we were full at 30, but we didn’t have to turn anybody away.”
If demand increases, they will do what they can to accommodate.
“We have the space in the hallways, if we get to that point, again, we still have the hallways that’s empty that we could use. I hate to turn anybody away because it’s so cold outside,” Ramon said.
The D’Iberville shelter had space for 80 people in pre-COVID conditions. The pandemic has made sheltering people a greater challenge than in years past.
“We have to accommodate the COVID spacing conditions, but we do have enough space so far to take care of those who have come seeking services,” said Maj. Bradley Caldwell with the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army facility on 22nd Street in Gulfport will open Monday with room for up to 24 men and three women. They are receiving help from St. Peters by the Sea church and Feed My Sheep kitchen to provide meals for those at the shelter.
The infrequent need for a cold-weather shelter makes it harder to have a permanent facility. In Biloxi, Back Bay Mission turned to a local extended-stay hotel to house some of their clients for the next two days. In Pascagoula, no one has come to the Salvation Army shelter the last three times they opened for cold weather.
“I would like to have one permanent building and just have all the organizations work together and communicate as far as having staffing and volunteers,” Ramon said. “It would be nice if we could have that for cold weather, for bad weather, just something to get these people off the streets.”
Harrison County has a larger facility in east Biloxi they can open as a backup shelter if demand is great enough.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.