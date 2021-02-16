‘Act quickly’: Thousands of first dose vaccine appointments available to Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted Tuesday morning that thousands of first dose COVID-19 vaccines are available in Mississippi.
“Act quickly—book an appointment for yourself and loved ones!” the governor tweeted.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine can book an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/.
According to the website, 1,367 vaccine appointments were available at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg, and 546 appointments were available at The Magnolia Center in Laurel as of 11 a.m.
