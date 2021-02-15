Semi-truck crash among several being worked in the metro as ice coats roadways

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several crashes have been reported across the metro.
Right now, Clinton police are diverting traffic after an accident at Interstate 20 eastbound at exit 35 (Clinton-Raymond Road) to Highway 80.
A semi-trailer truck is being removed from the median. Interstate 20 eastbound will reopen once the truck is moved.
All lanes have been blocked at I-55 at Woodrow Wilson southbound due to a crash in this area. MDOT estimates an hour for clean up.
All lanes have been blocked at I-20 westbound in Rankin County. MDOT estimates an hour and thirty minutes for traffic to get moving again in this area.
We will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates.
MDOT said if you do not have to drive, do not get on roadways as icy conditions will persist for the next few days.
