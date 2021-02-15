Playoff basketball schedules adjusted due to weather

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Playoff basketball games for teams across the state were set to start Monday for girls and the boys on Tuesday but the frigid weather moving those around.
According to the MHSAA the first round of the playoffs will not start until Thursday, February 18th for girls and Friday, February 19th for boys, and if any other delays happen Saturday will be used for any makeup games.
For those teams with first-round byes, the second round will tip off next Monday the 22nd for girls, and the 23rd for boys.
Finally, the third rounds are set for the 25th for girls and the 26th for boys.
The finals and semi-finals will be played as scheduled for now.
