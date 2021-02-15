Pearl River County family credits at-home fire safety drills after escaping house fire

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - One Pearl River County family is thankful to be alive tonight, after their home was destroyed in a blaze. The parents are even more thankful than ever for the extra time they spent teaching their kids what to do in life-threatening situations like this.
The Vargo family said their entire house was engulfed in flames February 2 around 8:00p.m. Stephen Vargo, the father, explained that he was cooking fries and the fire broke out once he stepped away from the stove.
“The kids told me they were hungry still so I made some late night French fries,” said Stephen. “Typically, I stay in the kitchen when I cook, but I walked away for five minutes and that’s all it took for the grease to take over.”
The family of six made it out the house safely, including Stephen and Laken Vargo, and their four children.
Vargo said that the fire department came 30 minutes later due to the family living in a rural area.
“The house was on fire for about three hours,” said Stephen.
Laken Vargo, the mother, said they’re blessed to make it out safely.
“We’re strong in our faith,” said Laken. We’ll just rebuild and keep going. We could be either bitter or better about the situation, and we’re choosing better. So, we want others to practice fire drills at home.”
The family said that they practice drills different times throughout the year to ensure safety.
“We’re a big family on safety and doing what you’re supposed to do in case things happen. I know they do them at school, but we felt in our hearts to do it.” said Laken Vargo.
“We teach them to stay calm and don’t panic, see where the smoke is going and flowing so you’ll know your way out and not your way in,” said Stephen. “Then third, make sure you have your buddy, you always have to stay with your buddy.”
The Vargos explained that at-home fire drills are vital, especially being in an unexpected situation like this.
“We are so proud as parents to teach them something and they actually do it to the best of their ability,” said Laken. “When they heard ‘fire’ they knew exactly where to go. Had we not taught them everything, who knows what could have happened.”
If you’d like to donate to the Vargo family, click here.
