One dead after car strikes D’Iberville fire truck responding to separate accident

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead and others were injured after two separate traffic accidents Sunday night.
Authorities say a D’Iberville fire truck was blocking traffic while first responders worked a three-vehicle accident on I-10 west near the Lamey Bridge Road exit just before 9 p.m.
A car struck the fire truck, said D’Iberville Fire Chief Gerald Smith. The driver of the car, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time, was taken to Merit Health Biloxi in serious condition, where authorities say he died overnight.
According to Smith, those involved in the first traffic accident received minor injuries and no emergency workers were injured when the fire truck was hit.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
