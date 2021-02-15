Ole Miss basketball nabs fourth-straight win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WLOX) - The Ole Miss men’s basketball team keeps on winning. The team went up to Columbia Saturday and came back home with their fourth-straight win taking down the Gamecocks 81-74.
The Rebels are making moves in the right direction to control their post-season destiny.
The first half started a little slow for both squads but behind Devontae Shuler and his career-high 31 points, the Rebels found their rhythm in the late first half heading into the second.
Head coach Kermit Davis says some struggles early led to success late.
“[We] had some trouble inbounding the ball, we had to change some things, change some personnel, and do some different things late but I’m really proud of our team,” said Davis. “Just a road win and like I said, it’s hard to string four games together in this league.”
Ole Miss was originally not set to play again until next weekend due to an earlier scheduling shift but have now added a game with LSU for Wednesday at home.
