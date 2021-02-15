Wet, cold, breezy, & maybe icy today. The coldest air since 1,125 days ago arrives tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the WLOX area. This means that difficult travel will be possible today in parts of South Mississippi due to a mix of rainy and possibly icy weather. Currently, the best chances for any significant accumulation of ice or snow in the WLOX area are expected to be near Poplarville, Picayune, Wiggins, Lucedale and areas to the northwest of that. This is subject to change based on the latest trends. Everyone in the WLOX area should check current conditions before traveling today. Otherwise, expect a wet cold and breezy Monday with highs in the cold 30s and wind chill as cold as the 20s. Tonight, any precipitation should end but some roads that are not dry may become icy. A hard freeze is expected tonight so protect pipes, people, pets, and plants as record cold temperatures ranging from 13 to 25 degrees will possible overnight. The wind chill overnight into Tuesday morning may drop as cold as 5 degrees which is dangerous and could cause frostbite or hypothermia to anyone not protected from the cold. The last time it was this cold was January 17 2018 which is four years ago or over 1000 days ago. For Tuesday, after the dangerously cold morning, it should be dry and maybe sunnier by the afternoon. But, Tuesday will be quite cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s which should allow most icy roads to thaw. A milder and wetter pattern is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Then, drier and cooler into the weekend.