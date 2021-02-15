Mississippi State falls to Vanderbilt

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -Mississippi State taking on Vanderbilt for the second time this season and Vandy splits the series on the year with them, taking down the Bulldogs 72-51.
The dynamic duo for State, Iverson Molinar and DJ Stewart, did what they could, Molinar finished with 19 points and Stewart with nine, but Vandy couldn’t miss.
The two leaders for the ‘Dores were Maxwell Evans with 20 points and Scotty Pippen Jr. with 18.
The team on a whole also shot 13 three-pointers and the deficit was just too big to overcome in the end.
”We talked about how good of a three point shooting team this team is. We’re trying to run them up the three-point line,” said Mississippi State coach Ben Howland. “Even if they beat us on the drive we’re not going to let them pull on our face because they’re such a good shooting team and they collected to do that. Ten made three’s in the first half was really digging a hole for ourselves.”
State heads over to Alabama to take on Auburn on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.