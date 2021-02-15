MDOT, county crews spreading salt on roadways, but warning drivers to stay home

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Once the rain moved out of South Mississippi Monday, Mississippi Department of Transportation crews and county road departments got to work spreading salt, brine and slag on coast roadways. That combination will lower the freezing point of water and increase traction, but crews are already seeing roads refreezing in some areas.
Pascagoula Police already announced the 14th Street Overpass would be closed Monday night, and other bridges could follow.
“Our crews are working around the clock to keep highways passable, but the cold temperatures and precipitation are working against them,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director. “The best thing for drivers to do is to stay home if at all possible.”
The amount of ice that can be melted per pound of salt decreases with temperature. At 30 degrees Fahrenheit, one pound of salt will melt about 46 pounds of ice. At 20 degrees Fahrenheit, one pound of salt will only melt about nine pounds of ice. The colder it gets, the less effective salt becomes to treat ice on a roadway.
All Mississippi highways were open as of 4pm Monday, but drivers are strongly urged to avoid travel if possible. If you must drive, MDOT has some advice:
- Slow down; ice can be hard to see on road surfaces.
- Allow more space between the vehicles around you, especially for 18 wheelers and vehicles with trailers.
- Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.
- Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.
- Stay alert.
- Be sure to pack blankets and water in case you become stuck for a long period of time.
Winter weather conditions are expected to remain in the state all week. Stay up to date on the very latest conditions by downloading the free WLOX Weather and News apps.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.