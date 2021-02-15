LIST: Cold weather shelters opening as temperatures plummet

The Salvation Army of the Mississippi Gulf Coast will open its cold weather shelters in both Pascagoula and Gulfport from 6 p.m. Feb. 15 to 7 a.m. Feb. 16. The shelters will reopen again on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. and stay open until Feb. 17 at 7 a.m. However, the Pascagoula shelter will close its doors at 7 p.m. on both nights if no one has arrived. The Salvation Army also notes that space is limited in both shelters to COVID-19 protocols.