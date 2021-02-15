LIST: Cold weather shelters opening as temperatures plummet

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With freezing temperatures across South Mississippi, shelters across the Gulf Coast are opening their doors to those in need of a warm place to go.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the WLOX area. South Mississippi can expect to see a wet, cold and breezy Monday with highs ranging from the cold 30s to the chilly 40s and wind chill as cold as the 20s going into Tuesday morning.
Here is a list of shelters that we have been notified will be open during this week’s cold weather.
Harrison County
Loaves and Fishes, located at 610 Water Street in Biloxi, will have its shelter open at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15. They have space to accommodate 40 people.
Salvation Army of the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The Salvation Army of the Mississippi Gulf Coast will open its cold weather shelters in both Pascagoula and Gulfport from 6 p.m. Feb. 15 to 7 a.m. Feb. 16. The shelters will reopen again on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. and stay open until Feb. 17 at 7 a.m. However, the Pascagoula shelter will close its doors at 7 p.m. on both nights if no one has arrived. The Salvation Army also notes that space is limited in both shelters to COVID-19 protocols.
The Pascagoula shelter is located at 3217 Nathan Hale Avenue; the Gulfport shelter is located at 2019 22nd Street.
Prepackaged meals will be served for dinner and breakfast. Food will be served bedside to discourage group gatherings.
All of the CDC guidelines must be followed, including wearing masks and social distancing. Beds will be positioned 6 feet apart from each other to follow these guidelines. Guests will also need to fill out a survey about their health before entering.
Hancock County
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency has opened its shelter through Tuesday, Feb. 16. The shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. at the county’s Storm Prep Building, located at 18335 Hwy. 603 in Kiln. Anyone in need of a ride to the shelter can contact Hancock County dispatch at 228-255-9191 for assistance.
If any other shelters open in South Mississippi, we will update this list once those openings are announced.
