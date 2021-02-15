‘It’s special every year’: Valentine’s Day for some means more than a trinket

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The décor of the Almanett Hotel and Bistro in Gulfport may say Mardi Gras, but the vibe says Valentine’s Day.
Leonard and Cassandra Galloway of Wiggins have been married 21 years.
“I know that from when we first met, to me it was predestined for us to be together,” Leonard said. “So, Valentine’s Day means to me is sharing time with the one you love.”
And, the journey has not been easy, but it has made the bond stronger.
“This lady right here is my inspiration, from the things she’s been through in her life,” said Leonard. “She’s a three-time cancer survivor, two-time heart attack survivor and two-time stroke survivor. She had rheumatoid arthritis, but she’s still standing. So, when I look at her, I tell her all the time, she’s my hero.”
Cassandra also added “Through my sicknesses, he’s there to give me everything that he feels that I need.”
Across the room, Miranda Hulett and boyfriend Robert Jones are sharing their first Valentine’s Day together, and this moment is important for many reasons.
“Just get some quality time, you know,” Hulett said. “And the vibe is there so that you make sure that you feel good, you’re actually happy and low probability of arguing over where we eat.”
Jones also added “It’s a good excuse to do the romantic stuff that most people kind of forget. And, being a romanticist, I like holidays like this where I get to show appreciate for the person you really care about.”
A Valentine’s triple date was set up by Brianna Ladner, Ashleigh Cruso and Briana Savarese, who have been friends since childhood. Valentine’s Day has a special meaning for Brianna Ladner and her fiancé, Joseph Faye.
“Well, when we got together, he worked out of town so we didn’t get a lot of time together,” Ladner said. “Valentine’s Day was the first holiday we spent together with him home. So, it’s very special.”
It’s the first Valentine’s Day for Briana Savarese and her boyfriend, Chris Pickering.
“I got a new best friend this year,” Pickering said. “So, I get to spend it with her.”
And Savarese has changed her mind about the holiday.
“I’ve never liked Valentine’s Day until this year.’ said Savarese.
And Ashleigh and Marc Cruso, said the celebration gets better each year since they’ve been married.
“It’s special every year. Every year, it’s just more special,” Marc said. “Special, special, special. Special just keeps going on forever, brother. You know what I mean?”
