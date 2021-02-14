Valentine’s Day helps salvage loss from parade-less Mardi Gras in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Krewe of Gemini would have rolled through downtown Gulfport on Saturday, but the parade - along with all the others - canceled because of COVID-19.
“I think it’s awfully depressing to most people that Mardi Gras doesn’t exist this year,” said Rob Stinson.
For sure, losing the Krewe of Gemini parade has hurt his restaurant, Salute, which is near the parade route.
“There is absolutely no doubt that that we see people, especially in our bar area, which is totally locals, who have brought to us that feeling of Mardi Gras.” said Stinson.
But, Stinson has an answer.
“Laissez le bon temps rouler on Valentine’s Day!” said Stinson.
Salute is trying to squeeze a little extra out of the holiday, extending the Valentine’s Day special for three days.
“The Friday, Saturday, Sunday Valentine’s Day weekend is truly ‘the replacement,’ if you will, for a great Mardi Gras, which we can’t have.” Stinson said.
And he’s finding this is the way to go to help business and make people feel better.
“At least as a substitute, at least they’re getting out and they’re enjoying themselves,” said Stinson. “So, that’s something that can be done. And, in the name of Valentine’s Day, it works.”
It works for patron Kenneth Frank, who feels the Carnival void as much as anyone.
“It’s a very big loss,” said Stinson. “I was born and raised in New Orleans, so I grew up with Mardi Gras. And I know it does a lot for the local economy with people coming from out of town. So, we miss it, and we’re celebrating Mardi Gras here at Salute with our glass of wine.”
Rob Reid is feeling the loss as well with his New Orleans-style restaurant, The District on the Alley.
“Of course, this is going into our busy season,” said Reid. “February was our busiest month and we were looking forward to another great February. But it’s hit us hard.
And he also is using Valentine’s Day as part of his business strategy.
“We’re still trying to have fun and do things fun around here - live music and other special events,” Reid said. “But it’s just not the same feel in the air.”
