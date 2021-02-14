St. Paul Carnival Association still looking for donations despite no parade

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Although you won’t find revelers and floats rolling down the Pass Christian streets, that isn’t stopping the St. Paul Carnival Association from holding some of their carnival traditions.
“Even though the pandemic is here and we cannot celebrate Mardi Gras, we still have to raise money for the school,” Kristen LaMarca-May, this year’s queen, said.
The association raises money for St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School through various events and fundraisers, such as Sunday’s silent auction and drawdown.
However, some events had to go virtual, and others looked different in-person.
“We are defiantly going through with all of our events with social distancing and following COVID guidelines,” LaMarca-May said. “We’ve been pretty safe about it all.”
So far, the group has raised more than $45,000 for the school, an effort that the queen and her family are used to doing.
“My family has all been royalty,” LaMarca-May said. “From my grandmother, my mother, my father, so it’s really nice to be in a tradition like this.”
Through her lifetime of being around balls, parades and throws, LaMarca-May understands the draw of the festivities but also wants people to know the philanthropy involved with carnival krewes.
“A lot of people look at Mardi Gras as a party, a reason to have fun, which it is, but it’s also a Catholic holiday. It’s where we celebrate the beginning of Lent. Even though we can’t celebrate and all get together, we can still follow through with our beliefs,” she said.
LaMarca-May said community leaders and local businesses have shown their support for the association throughout the past year’s hardships and she is looking forward to reigning as queen in a more typical fashion come 2022.
“I hate that we are missing out on it this year, but also if we did (the parade) this year, it would be really small. So we are kind of looking forward to next year where we can do it bigger and better,” she said.
The silent auction ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.
