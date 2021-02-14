South Mississippi gardeners keeping plants safe during cold weather

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Although much of South Mississippi might have been spared from an incoming winter storm, Cathleen Smith isn’t taking any chances with the cold weather.
The Biloxi resident and her son are both busy preparing their bushes, potted plants and other green life for the temperatures to come.
“My dad was a master gardener and he kind of taught me to appreciate the plants,” said Smith.
Smith has had a love for gardening most of her life and has the knowledge of how to deal with both the warm and cold months.
“I get those plants. I know where I’m going to put them. I bring them in,” said Smith. “In here, I put towels down and just haul them all in.”
With the region gearing up for a drop in temperatures, most of the day is spent covering big plants with sheets and moving in pots.
“I have ferns and I have ivies,” Smith said. “All kinds of things that I want to get inside.”
From hurricane season to cold winters, the weather along the Mississippi Gulf Coast isn’t always the best for plants, but Smith said it’s all worth it.
“I love my plants and I don’t want to lose them,” Smith said.
From watering to weeding, a relationship is formed between plants and their owners.
“You baby them and you’ve tended to them and you take good care of them,” Smith said. “You don’t want to see them gone overnight in a freeze.”
While the experts tend to their pots and gardens, they have some knowledge to pass on to less-experienced plant lovers.
“A well-watered plant wont freeze as easily as a dry one.” Smith said,
